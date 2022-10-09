Alistair Overeem made a successful comeback as a kickboxer during an exciting fight Saturday night in the Gelredome in Arnhem, by proving to be too strong for Badr Hari. The Amsterdam-based Hari speculated about his retirement after the defeat. Once one of the most dominant kickboxers in the world, Hari has seemingly forgotten how to win a match. His last victory dates back to 2015 in a fight against Ismael Londt that ended in a technical knockout.

"I'm going to put a stop to it," Hari said to his fans immediately after his defeat on Saturday. "I'm considering a farewell. If I don't see you again. Thank you very much for everything." The 37-year-old was much stronger in the first round than Overeem, who fought in MMA matches for more than ten years, combining techniques from different martial arts. Hari also won the second round, but took a hard blow to his chin. In the third and final round, Hari dropped twice to the canvas.

The closest Hari came to a victory since 2015 was in a match against Hesdy Gerges. Hari initially won that match, but he was stripped of the victory after a positive doping test. Hari then lost twice to Rico Verhoeven, and also lost to Benjamin Adegbuyi and Arkadiusz Wrzosek. The native of Amsterdam, who fights as a representative of Morocco, was in trouble during his fight against Wrzosek last year, and the match was halted after fans began rioting.

Overeem, 42, already celebrated his return as a kickboxer after 67 matches in MMA. He is still the only fighter to win world titles in the K-1, Strikeforce and Dream organizations. He faced Hari as a kickboxer in 2008 and 2009, when the heavyweights each won one time by first-round knockout.

After his victory, Overeem immediately took the microphone and challenged Dutch world champion Rico Verhoeven. "Rico where are you?" he shouted. Verhoeven was present in the Gelredome as an analyst for a television broadcaster.

Verhoeven left his commentary position after Overeem's comment and entered the ring. He went face to face with Overeem, but Hari kept the two kickboxers apart. Hari then told his fans that he was strongly thinking about saying goodbye.

Overeem preferred to fight Verhoeven for the world title on Saturday, but the reigning Glory world champion does not have to defend his title this year. "I don't think that makes sense, but I'm ready for him," said Overeem. "I'm going to crush it."