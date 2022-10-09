Police identified a man found dead at a warehouse in Medemblik, Noord-Holland as a 54-year-old from Croatia. His body was found at 9:10 a.m. on 27 September, and on Friday authorities said they believe he was killed as the result of a crime. Police also appealed for information about the victim.

No arrests were announced. Police said they need assistance with the investigation, and asked any witnesses or people with camera images from the area that day to contact them.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Vereweg for the report of a man who was unwell at the location. Police officers quickly arrived and tried to administer CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ten days later, the police were still trying to piece together what exactly happened.

“The detectives would like to get in touch with people who have camera or dashcam images in the vicinity of the Vereweg (Medemblik) from the evening and night of Monday, 26 September, to Tuesday morning, 27 September, or witnesses who on the two days have noticed something remarkable in the environment,” police said.

Authorities also said they do not know very much about the victim. Anyone who suddenly stopped seeing or speaking with someone in their early to mid fifties who might be from Croatia should also contact detectives, police said.

“Because the man seems unknown in the Netherlands, the police are making an appeal to people who may be acquaintances with the man.”