Transavia is investing in startup FlyWithLucy (Lucy) - the first electric airliner focused entirely on electric flying. Transavia hopes its investment will help accelerate the sustainability of air travel and make electric flying accessible to consumers in the future.

Lucy plans to offer its first electric flights from Eindhoven Airport in 2025, starting with five-seater planes with a range of about 250 kilometers. A team of universities, startups, corporates, and aircraft manufacturers are working together to achieve that goal. Lucy’s eventual goal is first to replace the existing regional aviation and then integrate into the current network of commercial airlines.

The first phase of electric flying focuses mainly on business travelers flying shorter distances, Lucy founder Teun Kraaij said. “Thanks to the partnership with Transavia, we can also offer electric flights to holiday destinations at an accelerated pace. By 2030, we will have the technology to take over parts of existing airlines’ routes.”

Investing in electric flying through Lucy is one of Transavia’s steps to become more sustainable, Transavia CEO Marcel de Nooijer said. “The investment in Lucy is the third promising technological solution in our sustainability strategy this year.”

“We were the first low-cost airline to start refueling with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (FAF): which reduces emissions. Still limited due to low availability and high costs, but it’s a good start,” De Nooijer said. “In addition, we are a partner in the construction of hydrogen infrastructure around Rotterdam The Hague Airport to fly with hydrogen.”