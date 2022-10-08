After a narrow victory over FC Volendam, Ajax trainer Alfred Schreuder emphasized that his team is still in a rebuilding phase. "And along with that comes ups and downs," he said on ESPN after the match.

After four games without a win, Ajax seemed to cruise towards an easy 0-3 victory. But the reigning champions gave up two goals in the second half, and then substitute Davy Klaassen managed to score one goal to seal a 2-4 victory in Volendam six minutes into injury time.

"Remember that seven players have left," said Schreuder. "Sometimes people don't want to hear that. Three weeks ago everything was still great, but we are a team in development. There was nothing wrong up until it was 3-0. I even thought we were good in the first half hour of the second half.”

The champions ran into serious problems after Lequincio Zeefuik made it 1-3. Carel Eiting scored to make it 2-3. Henk Veerman nearly equalized, but Volendam’s apparent goal was denied because the striker was just offside.

“After the 1-3 you see that we don't have much self-confidence. That also has to do with Tuesday's game with Napoli," said Schreuder, referring to the 1-6 defeat at home in the Champions League. "But then we have to continue to perform our tasks. After the 3-1 there is nothing to worry about if everyone continues to do their thing. But we have not done that. We were no longer compact in the final phase. We were way too far apart.”

FC Volendam had far too many opportunities to provide solace after the Champions League loss. Ajax only got into trouble after the trainer made five substitutions.

Erik ten Hag's successor did not change his basic formation after Tuesday's failure against Napoli (1-6). "Three weeks ago these guys were playing fantastic together," he said. "They deserved a chance for revenge." Schreuder did have a number of players switch positions. Steven Berghuis was given a free role on the right wing and Tadic was allowed to play again in his favorite position at the front left. Steven Bergwijn played football right behind center striker Mohammed Kudus. Daley Blind, vulnerable as a left-back in recent weeks, moved to the center of defence. Bassey started as left back.

Berghuis played excellently in the position where he made a name for himself at Feyenoord in previous years. He set up the play that led to Dusan Tadic’s penalty shot goal in the 17th minute, and Calvin Bassey’s goal in the 39th minute. He also led several more dangerous attacks.

In the center of the defence, Blind was able to cover up the fact that he is no longer the fastest defender. Tadic also reached a much higher level than in recent weeks as a right winger. Bergwijn and Bassey had more trouble with their new role.

Ajax was initially much stronger than Volendam, the last place Eredivisie team. Kudus could have scored three times and Edson Álvarez and Bergwijn also missed good opportunities. Even against Volendam, Ajax's defense sometimes looked very vulnerable. Gaetano Oristanio got goalkeeper Remko Pasveer into trouble twice before half-time. After Brian Brobbey's third goal, Ajax's rear guard made frequent shots.

After Zeefuik scored the first for Volendam, substitute Daryl van Mieghem and Henk Veerman missed on an open goal. Carel Eiting did hit the mark in the 86th minute, as did Veerman moments later, who was whistled offside. Ajax faltered, but eventually escaped with a fright after a goal from Klaassen.