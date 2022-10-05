The Poverty Fund now has over 1,000 distribution points for free menstruation products spread throughout the Netherlands. That is a fivefold increase compared to the around 200 collection points in September last year, NU.nl reports.

The Poverty Fund receives daily calls and emails asking about drop-off or collection points. People are finding the initiative more easily and want to donate. More people are also facing financial difficulties. “We see demand increasing due to rising inflation and the increased energy burden. This also means that middle-income families are in trouble,” a spokesperson for the Poverty Fund said to the newspaper.

The Fund has distribution points for packages containing sanitary towels and tampons in different shapes, sizes, and brands in every province. People can also request menstrual cups and washable pads.

Distribution points are located in libraries, community centers, and schools. People can also find menstrual products at food banks and give-and-take cabinets in people’s front yards.

You don’t have to prove that you cannot afford these products, the spokesperson said to NU.nl. “We want to keep it as accessible as possible.” Menstruation products are a basic need, they stressed. “Everyone should be able to keep doing what they do during their period. We don’t want anyone to have to stay home and get by with tissues or newspaper.”