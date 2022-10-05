Nitrogen Minister Johan Remkes’ advice to forcibly buy out companies that emit a lot of nitrogen near vulnerable nature areas is unacceptable to farmers’ action groups. “Forced purchase of peak emitters is an absolute no-go for us,” said Mark van den Oever of Farmers Defense Force (FDF) in response to leaked advice from Remkes. The mediator between the Cabinet and farmers will present his advice later on Wednesday.

Remkes said that the emissions of the 500 to 600 biggest nitrogen emitters must be ended as soon as possible, sources told NRC. The government always proposed voluntary buyouts. But according to Remkes, the Cabinet must make proper arrangements for farmers forced to close their businesses. The Cabinet should also not change one of its main objectives of the nitrogen policy - halving emissions by 2030. However, it should gradually examine whether the goal is feasible everywhere in the country.

“It is too early to judge, but we have already decided to call everyone together tonight. It will be a big meeting. Then we will draw a conclusion and develop a plan for the campaign,” said the FDF leader. “But we don’t know it officially yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see what Remkes comes up with.”

Action group Agractie also called forced buyouts unacceptable. “If you want to damage trust even further, you should go in that direction,” said Bart Kemp of the organization. “If you go to any civilian and say: I’m going to forcibly expropriate you, I think the reaction will be predictable.”

Farmers will hold a “small scale farmers’ demonstration” at Nieuwspoort on Wednesday after Remkes’ press conference, Agractie said. The protest will take place between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. opposite the back entrance of the Tweede Kamer on Bezuidenhoutseweg. “For this action, we have invited all MPs and both Minsters as representatives of the people and government, to offer them a song symbolically, visibly, and audibly,” the organization said.

The song, titled ‘Dit Land,’ is a “penetrating message of hope that we as Dutch people should stay connected with each other, with nature and with our beautiful Netherlands. Dit Land is a call to everyone to reflect on what we are losing for ourselves and our future generations,” Agractie said.