The police arrested three students in Rotterdam on Saturday morning after a party got out of hand. Several of the students turned against the officers, who then used force against them, according to the police report.

The Rotterdam police received noise complaints around 1 a.m. on Saturday and went to the party on the Wildeveenstraat in Rotterdam-Kralingen. They spoke with one of the partying students, who immediately turned down the music. However, the group of partygoers, who the police estimate to be around 17 students, turned against the officers, according to the report.

Additional police officers were called in and they used a dog and baton on the students. A 21-year-old, 22-year-old and 23-year-old, all from Rotterdam, were arrested for public violence and insult.

One student was bitten by the police dog, but was not hospitalized, according to the police. In addition to interrogating the three arrested students, police officers are speaking to other people in the neighborhood to compare stories about the students' behavior.