Train passengers can now also rent electric public transport bicycles from Driebergen-Zeist station in addition to "normal" bicycles. The NS is starting a trial at that station, where 30 e-bikes will be available for rent for the next year.

The NS wants to use the trial to investigate whether the public transport e-bike meets "the wishes of our travelers and is a valuable addition to the current public transport bicycle," it said in a release. In time, the e-bikes will be placed at three other stations, as well. They can be rented via OV-chipcard.

The Driebergen-Zeist station was chosen in part because the Utrechtse Heuvelrug, a popular destination, is nearby. "The trial with the public transport e-bikes means that travelers can explore the nature reserve –– in addition to the bus, on foot or with the normal public transport bicycle –– by electric bicycle," said Marise Bezema, who is responsible for public transport e-bikes and public transport bicycles, according to the press release.

It costs 10 euros each time to rent the new e-bike for 24 hours. With a full battery, people can cycle a maximum of 110 kilometers in the eco-assistance mode. The bikes can ride at a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour and the batteries can be charged with 100 percent green electricity, according to the NS. With normal support, people can reach a range of 70 kilometers away and, with the highest support level, 50 kilometers.

The NS wants to know how much demand there is for e-bikes and up to what distance people will use them. For the test, the bicycles are equipped with a GPS tracker in order to collect data. To protect the privacy of users, personal data and location data are stored separately. Users will also be asked about their experience.