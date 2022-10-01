Swimming pools, ice skating rinks and other sports clubs may be forced to close their doors this winter if they don't receive structural help to pay their energy bills, according to sports umbrella organization NOC*NSF. De Telegraaf reports municipalities are finding ways to keep sports clubs open temporarily, but NOC*NSF is urging a more permanent solution from the Cabinet.

Director of the sports umbrella organization Marc van den Tweel sent a letter to Minister Conny Helder (Sport) on Friday, according to De Telegraaf. In it, he warned that the "financial accessibility" of sports is "at risk" due to the skyrocketing energy costs.

"We are making an urgent appeal to municipalities to keep the doors of sport open for the short term, for example by setting up an emergency fund," said Van den Tweel, according to De Telegraaf. For example, some municipalities have stepped in to ease the burden on ice skating rinks, many of which previously announced they could afford to stay open into the winter. Often, sports clubs are unable to wait for the Cabinet to intervene.

Although municipalities believe the government will eventually provide support, "the pressure is high and we don't have much time," said André de Jeu, director of the Sports and Municipalities Association. Asylum seeker reception and youth care are already putting a financial strain on municipalities, as well, according to De Telegraaf.