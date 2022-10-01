Nicaragua will sever diplomatic ties with the Netherlands with immediate effect, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was published via the TV channel Viva Nicaragua, among others.

In the statement, "the Kingdom of the Netherlands" is accused of having been "repeatedly meddlesome, interventionist and neocolonial." The reason for the decision originated with a visit from the Dutch ambassador to Costa Rica. She is said to have "addressed the Nicaraguans as if Nicaragua were a Dutch colony," President Daniel Ortega said. He also referred to the decision of the Netherlands in 2018 to stop investing in the construction of a hospital in the city of Bilwi.

According to Ortega, the Netherlands "has insulted and continues to insult Nicaraguan families, with threats and suspension of works for the common good, such as hospitals for indigenous people and people of African descent." The statement of the Nicaraguan government goes on: "The continued offensive by the representation of this neocolonial and pro-imperialist [Dutch] government forces us to take this measure, which we will defend with honor and dignity."

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs was unable to respond to the Central American country's move on Saturday morning. The Netherlands no longer has an embassy in Nicaragua, only a consulate in Managua.

Nicaragua also has poor relations with the United States. The new ambassador from the U.S., Hugo Rodriguez, is not allowed to enter the country. The government in Managua has refused him entry because of his previous statements about Nicaragua. For example, Rodriguez called Nicaragua a "pariah state" in the region and called Ortega a dictator.