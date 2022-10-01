The Iranian authorities have arrested nine Europeans, including at least one from the Netherlands, for their alleged role in the protests that have been taking place in the country. The other detainees reportedly come from Italy, Germany, Poland, France and Sweden.

Iran's intelligence ministry said in a statement that the foreigners, whose identities have not been released, were detained "during the riots or during background plots," Iranian media reported Friday.

The Dutch embassy in Tehran has urged the Iranian authorities to grant access to the arrested Dutch person. But Iran has not yet responded to this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The embassy was approached on Tuesday by someone "who reported that his friend was arrested in Iran," the ministry said.

In Iran, angry citizens took to the streets this month after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died after being arrested for violating the country's strict dress code. Protests continued in several cities on Thursday and police often intervened harshly. At least 83 people have been killed in almost two weeks, according to one human rights group.

There were also clashes on Friday between protesters and the security services in various places in Iran. In Zahedan, near the border with Pakistan, protesters were shot at when they pelted stones at a police station, video footage posted on social media shows. State media reports that officers opened fire after being allegedly attacked by gunmen.

According to the tipster who approached the embassy, the Dutch person has been incarcerated since Sept. 21. The Dutch embassy in the Iranian capital wants to support the detainee and provide consular assistance, but there is no response from the Iranian authorities. "Of course we will continue to put pressure on Iran to still gain access," the ministry said in a response. "We do that in Iran, and also through the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands."

Protests have been held worldwide in solidarity with Iranian women, including in the Netherlands. Demonstrations are planned for Saturday in 77 cities.