Members of the Eerste and Twede Kamer and parliamentarians from the Caribbean Netherlands have had an official conversation about the shared slavery past for the first time. VVD MP Marielle Paul chaired the biannual consultation between politicians from the Netherlands and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. She called it “very special” that the subject is on the agenda for the first time. The closed talks focused on, among other things, possible official apologies from the Dutch government.

Quincy Girigorie said in a short introductory statement that he feels like, as a member of parliament in Curacao, he is considered less than the members of the Eerste Kamer and Tweede Kamer. “One of the reasons is that only you can decide on apologies by state law.” He also said that many black people in white societies struggle with feelings of shame because they are different, and he sees that as a result of the slavery past.

Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) previously said that the Cabinet would respond to recommendations from the advisory board of the slavery history dialogue group before next year. This group argued for an official apology from the Dutch state. In her previous position as Minister of Home Affairs, Kajsa Ollongren made statements indicating that official apologies may be coming, including by the National Institute of Dutch Slavery History and Inheritance. In his latest speech from the throne, King Willem-Alexander specifically stated that 2023 would be a commemorative year for the history of slavery.

Delegations from Aruba, Curacao, and Sint Maarten are visiting The Hague this week for the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation - a twice-a-year meeting with members of the Eerste Kamer and Tweede Kamer. The Eerste Kamer is the Dutch Senate, and the Tweede Kamer is the lower house of the Dutch parliament.