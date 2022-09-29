The airlines active in the Netherlands are not happy with Schiphol's decision to further reduce the number of departing passengers in the upcoming winter season in order to reduce the crowds caused by staff shortages at security checkpoints. Airline association BARIN believes it is time for airlines to get the quality of service for which they pay the airport. BARIN chair Marnix Fruitema said on Radio 1 that he also expected the decision will lead to an increase in ticket prices.

BARIN was confronted last week with Schiphol’s sudden request to limit the maximum number of departing passengers on certain days that very same week. On top of that, a new request for further restrictions in the winter season was added on Thursday.

According to BARIN, airlines do not schedule their crews, ground staff, flights and other matters on a week-to-week basis. "These ad hoc requests from Schiphol show that they are not in control of their planning," he said.

The aviation organization called on Schiphol to reach an agreement as soon as possible about better employment conditions at the airport. The airport had also promised to deal with that in the short term.

The airlines also informed Schiphol that they want to close a new Service Level Agreement. The contract contains specific quality objectives. "At the moment, all airlines pay hundreds of millions of euros in airport fees, regardless of the service that Schiphol provides. This is not acceptable in any business relationship and that must change," said BARIN.

The organization also pointed out the 37 percent increase in airport fees that Schiphol announced earlier.