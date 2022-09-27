Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the country’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Maksym Kononenko. Zelenskyy announced the decision on his office’s website on Tuesday. No reason was given for Kononenko’s dismissal.

Kononenko has only been in the role for just over seven months. He presented his credentials to King Willem-Alexander on 16 February. The king accepted the letter, making Konenenko the official Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Netherlands.

Russia intensified its invasion of Ukraine eight days later.

Aside from being let go as his country’s ambassador, Kononenko was also terminated from his job representing Ukraine to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The OPCW is headquartered in The Hague.

Kononenko said on Twitter on Monday he met that day with the Dutch Justice and Security Ministry’s representative in charge of some Ukrainian migration issues. It was possibly his last official act as ambassador. He has frequently visited different municipalities around the Netherlands, meeting with mayors, officials, and other local leaders. At the end of August, he joined Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra at an event honoring Ukraine Independence Day.

Zelenskyy also spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte by phone on Monday. “Discussed the situation at the front & further defense support for Ukraine. [Ukraine and the Netherlands] are unanimous: the world should react decisively to sham referenda & increase sanctions pressure on [Russia],” Zelenskyy said on social media.

“We are stepping up our support for Ukraine. More weapons, more sanctions, and more isolation for Russia. I stressed this once again when speaking to [President Zelenskyy], in response to Russia’s mobilisation and illegitimate referenda,” Rutte affirmed. “Protecting Europe is crucial for our security.”