The Oostvaarderskliniek, a mental health clinic that treats people sentenced to institutionalized psychiatric treatment by a court, dismissed an employee for forcing a patient to perform sexual acts with him, a spokesperson for the Almere clinic confirmed to De Telegraaf.

According to the spokesperson, the socio-therapist seriously crossed the line with a vulnerable patient earlier this year. The abuse came to light in a conversation with the patient in April. Things the woman said indicated that there may have been “sexually transgressive behavior by an employee towards the person concerned,” the spokesperson said.

The clinic called the integrity office of the Custodial Institutions Service (DJI) to investigate. According to the newspaper, the investigators found the therapist’s DNA on the patient. This revelation prompted the therapist to confess, according to the newspaper.

The spokesperson would not confirm the DNA discovery nor that the man confessed. “But it was a serious allegation, which we immediately took seriously and investigated thoroughly.”

The clinic suspended the employee immediately after the allegations and dismissed him following the DJI investigation.