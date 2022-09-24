The police fired a warning shot on Friday at the arrest of a 13-year-old boy in Rotterdam Hoogvliet. The boy was carrying a fake firearm. Shortly afterwards, police arrested another 15-year-old boy with a toy gun. The police said both pistols were barely distinguishable from real ones.

A witness saw the 13-year-old boy from Hoogvliet with a firearm in his waistband and alerted the police. The boy ran away when the officers arrived. "They yelled at him to stand still, which he did not do. One of the officers then felt compelled to fire a warning shot," said the police. The boy was subsequently arrested.

According to the police, it became clear in the meantime that another boy had been seen with a weapon. A 15-year-old boy from Spijkenisse was stopped along with a group of others. He was arrested and taken to the police station because the police found a fake weapon on him. The parents of both boys were informed and then the boys were sent away.

Police warned that it is not smart to walk around with a fake weapon. "For the sake of their safety and that of bystanders, officers will not take any risks and will always act." If the toy gun complies with European guidelines, children under the age of 14 may play with it outside. If a toy gun resembles a real gun in shape and size, it is prohibited in any circumstance.