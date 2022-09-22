An ATM robbery using explosives caused significant damage to the Primera on Kinkerstraat in Amsterdam on Thursday morning. Locals in Oud-West were woken by “three gigantic explosions,” one said to AT5.

The ATM bombing was reported to the police at 3:41 a.m. The machine was located outside the Primera. Unlike Geldmaat ATMs, this private ATM was open at night, according to the broadcaster.

The blast damaged a significant part of the store’s facade. Kinkerstraat is currently undergoing major restorations. Some of the roadwork fencing was also damaged.

The police cordoned off the area to investigate. No one got hurt. It is unclear whether the perpetrators got away with any cash.