The Netherlands picked up a valuable victory in Warsaw Thursday evening in their Nations League match against Poland. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn gave Oranje a 0-2 win.

Manager Louis Van Gaal was forced into making an early sub when an elbow accidentally caught Teun Koopmeiners by Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski. Ajax midfielder Steven Berghuis came on in his place.

Daley Blind nearly scored his third goal for his country after 11 minutes, but he did not get the contact he wanted on Berghuis’s cross.

Oranje took the lead after thirteen minutes with a brilliant passing move. Right back Denzel Dumfries played a perfect one-two with Memphis Depay before crossing the ball to Cody Gakpo, who put it into the empty net to continue his impressive start to the season.

The Netherlands doubled their lead after 59 minutes, and again it was a great one-two that did it. Steven Bergwijn played the ball to Vincent Janssen, who laid the ball off perfectly in his path to roll the ball into the far corner after Poland had lost the ball while having a numerical disadvantage at the back.

Twenty-year-old Kenneth Taylor made his senior team debut in the second half when he came on to replace his Ajax teammate Steven Berghuis.

The Netherlands now go into their group decider against Belgium on Sunday with a three-point lead over the Red Devils. Belgium beat Wales 2-1 in the other match in this group. The game is scheduled to be played at 20:45 in the Johan Cruijff arena. A draw is enough for Louis van Gaal's men to progress to the final four of the Nations League.