Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius (Justice and Security) believes that “wokism” and extremism should not be tolerated because they pose a danger to the democratic state. She made this argument during the annual HJ Schoo lecture. She also targeted right-wing politicians like Forum voor Democratie (FvD) and Groep van Haga. According to her, they are only out to create a commotion and do not serve the interests of the Netherlands.

The Minister pointed out the danger of a gradually crumbling democracy if no action is taken against “wokism” and extremism. She called on everyone to counteract it. “Do not be tolerant of what we must not tolerate.”

“Fake news, mistrust, and suspicion pollute and radicalize the social debate, even to the point that our democratic constitutional state and its guardians come under pressure,” Yeşilgöz-Zegerius said. For too long, people have thought that conspiracy theories and undermining statements will go away if you ignore them. Not true, said the Minister. “It is not going away at all, and the malodorous mess is even seeping into the Tweede Kamer.” The Tweede Kamer is the lower house of the Dutch parliament.

According to the Minister, politicians “question the independence of our judiciary without batting an eyelid.” FvD leader “Thierry Baudet retweets a video in which police officers are called ‘fascists’ and openly expresses Antisemitism.” Creating a commotion to gain attention has become “an earnings model” for parties like FvD and Groep van Haga, for parties “that no longer have any substantive agenda.”

By systematically feeding mistrust and anti-government sentiment, these parties are increasing polarization, also on social media. The Minister finds online hatred and the spread of fake news examples of the “nasty and dangerous side” of social media. Social media companies like Facebook should not just let “harassment, incitement, and threats” pass. This is no longer about protecting freedom of expression. If these companies will not take responsibility, “then we will have to hold them accountable,” Yeşilgöz-Zegerius said.

“Wokism” also threatens the democratic constitutional state, according to the Minister. “Wokism promotes intolerance, while tolerance is precisely the core of the democratic constitutional state.” She considers “wokism” a “problematic movement” because it precludes the exchange of opposing ideas. “Wokists want to determine who has the right to speak. You can only participate if you belong to the right group,” she said. A free society needs open debate, said Yeşilgöz-Zegerius.

The Minister also said that her own VVD “has been made aware” of the fact that organized drug crime has “prospered” and has “settled” in Dutch society. The warnings about this “have not been taken up structurally and coherently.” This has meant that, despite all efforts, the Netherlands “could and should have gone further with tackling this serious form of crime.”