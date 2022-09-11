Feyenoord had little trouble beating Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday evening to win the Rotterdam derby. Goals from Orkun Kokcü, Javairo Dilrosun, and Santiago Gimenez helped Arne Slot’s side get over their midweek humbling by SS Lazio in Rome.

Feyenoord took the lead after only five minutes when Orkun Kokcü opened the scoring for Arne Slot’s men from a Javairo Dilrosun assist.

Dilrosun got himself on the scoresheet in the 35th minute after a mistake by Sparta goalkeeper Nick Olij. After throwing the ball to the feet of Feyenoord winger Oussama Idrissi he then failed to stop the shot from Dilrosun.

Feyenoord spared their energy in the second half, slowing down the tempo but still managed to make it three. Santiago Gimenez made it three goals in a week after his two goals against Lazio in the Europa League on Thursday. The young Mexican striker came off the bench to score from an Igor Paixao assist, who came onto the pitch simultaneously as Gimenez.

Feyenoord is second in the Eredivisie table after this weekend. They are two points behind leaders Ajax.