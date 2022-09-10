Queen Máxima had a "very good discussion" about abortion during her visit to the U.S. state of Texas, she said during a conversation with the Dutch press. Together with Minister Liesje Schreinemacher (Foreign Trade), she expressed her support for freedom of choice toward conservative governor Greg Abbott. "We are completely behind that."

Máxima said she would tell Texan women the same thing as other women: that "women should take their chances" and have their right to freedom of choice. The Queen often speaks out in favor of financial self-determination for women.

Schreinemacher previously said she has expressed her concerns to Abbott about the very strict abortion laws in Texas. Texas has tightened its legislation after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion. Women who still have an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy risk a large fine or long prison term.

"The Netherlands naturally has a strong position on this," Schreinemacher told the governor. She offered to work together with Abbott to prevent unwanted pregnancies, among other things. According to the minister, the abortion rate in the Netherlands is relatively low. Abbott replied that the health of the mother is important, but so is that of the fetus.

Schreinemacher already spoke to the governor on Thursday, but did not want to comment earlier about her visit due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. The queen and the minister are traveling through the U.S. Earlier in the week they were in the city of San Francisco, California. On Friday, they visited Houston, Texas.