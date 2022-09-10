A city bus in Den Bosch rammed into a bus stop on Saturday afternoon. Six people were injured in the incident, according to the police.

The bus stop was located on the street Achter het Wild Varken in Den Bosch. After investigating, the police found that the bus had hit the glass roof of the bus stop shelter, which then fell down onto people.

Four people were taken to the hospital, while two people were treated at the scene of the accident. The police are still investigating exactly what happened, they said on Twitter.