The government must stop sharing church members’ personal data from the Personal Records Database (BRP) with their churches, the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) said on Wednesday. Passing personal data to churches serves no public function and is not necessary, so doing so is against Dutch privacy legislation, the AP said.

Currently, the government automatically passes on data about church members’ marriages or relocations, for example. The government wants to experiment by asking new church members for permission to do so. But according to AP, existing church members are also entitled to that privacy.

Organizations can gain access to the BRP for specific government tasks or if it serves a major social interest. “That is useful and important,” said AP chairman Aleid Wolfsen. “A municipality may need this information when you apply for a new passport. A pension fund needs to know if you move so you can continue to receive your pension. But as far as we are concerned, churches do not belong on this list.”

“It is now really time to stop this unlawful provision of data,” Wolfsen said. “Church members should be able to decide for themselves whether they want the Church to know where they live and whether they are married.”

If the government decides to continue to pass on church members’ personal data to churches, it must get their permission and demonstrate that people do not feel pressured to consent.