Air travel will become much more expensive next year. The Dutch government plans to increase the air passenger tax in January, resulting in the tax per plane ticket almost tripling, sources told De Telegraaf.

According to the newspaper’s sources, air travelers will have to pay 28.58 euros tax per ticket from January. Currently, the tax is 7.95 euros.

The increase in air passenger tax is part of the coalition agreement. The government wants this tax to yield more, according to the newspaper. They also hope that more expensive plane tickets will encourage travelers to pick more sustainable options, like the train.