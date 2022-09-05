The Youth Fund Sports & Culture fears that more children won’t be able to participate in sports and music lessons this year due to inflation. Already 2 to 3 kids per class can’t participate due to the contribution. With the rising prices, more parents won’t be able to afford that extra on the budget, director Monique Maks of the Youth Fund said to NOS.

“The high costs that every family has to deal with mean that choices have to be made,” Maks said. And contributions to sports and culture are often one of the first things that fall away.

Maks called that worrying. “You take children out of an important social context at a crucial stage of life,” she said. Kids who can’t participate in activities outside regular school hours often get socially excluded because their classmates can attend these activities. “They don’t have nice stories to tell about the weekend in class on Monday. While being able to participate is crucial for children’s well-being.”

The Youth Fund Sports & Culture launched a campaign to inform parents that help is available. The Youth Fund can help cover the costs for parents who can no longer afford the contributions to extracurricular activities. “There is help, and it would be a shame if it is not used,” Maks said.

In August, inflation reached a record high of 13.7 percent. For the most part, the price increases are driven by high energy prices. In the autumn, when temperatures fall and energy consumption increases, more households are expected to feel the rising prices.