Just like last year, Max Verstappen has conquered pole position for the Grand Prix of the Netherlands in Formula 1. The world champion dived during qualifying on the Zandvoort circuit in his last lap just under the time of Charles Leclerc.

The Red Bull leader and leader in the World Cup standings was 0.021 seconds faster than the Ferrari driver. Last year, Verstappen won the first Dutch Grand Prix since 1985 from pole.

The race starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The stands and dunes around the circuit will be packed with an expected 105,000 spectators.