The municipality of Amsterdam was justified in closing the The Harbour Club on Cruquiusweg in Amsterdam-Oost, a court ruled on Wednesday. The case was brought by the owners of the hospitality business, but the court ruled against them in summary proceedings.

There were three violent incidents at the club in three years. In 2019, the club was shot at, and an explosive was detonated on the terrace there last year, which caused a fire. This year, an explosive device went off during the early morning hours of 10 August, causing extensive damage at the entrance.

Due to the serious danger to public order, the municipality decided a week later to close the catering business for six months. The preliminary relief judge concluded on Wednesday that the deputy mayor made an appropriate decision, and that "she was allowed to let the interests of public order outweigh the interests of The Harbour Club."

After the city made its decision, The Harbour Club said it was shocked and surprised that the closure was announced a full seven days after the blast. "We were open last week without any problem. In addition, we regret the fact that this decision was taken without any substantiation," said the owner at the time.