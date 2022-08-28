Visitors to the Formula 1 in Zandvoort can watch the race from the dunes again this year. The standing spots were removed last year due to coronavirus restrictions, which meant that everyone had to have a permanent seat. Now, spread over two zones on the site, about 15,000 visitors will be able to walk around freely every day, including on the dunes.

Some adjustments have been made to the site, where a total of around 105,000 ticket buyers will be welcome daily from Friday to Sunday next week, instead of last year's 70,000. For example, because the straight section turned out to be too busy, a tent there will be relocated.

According to Robert van Overdijk, director of the Dutch GP, 80 percent of the terrain is now ready for the start. "This week we are working hard and we are busy with the furnishing. We will dot the i's and cross the t's on Monday and Tuesday and everything must be ready by Tuesday evening at the latest." Some small activities will start on Wednesday, and Friday will see the first training sessions in Formula 1.

From Thursday on, between 200 and 250 people a day have been working on the construction. "That will decrease later," said Van Overdijk. In the course of next week construction workers will make way for volunteers and catering staff who will come to the site to help. "In the end, I think we will be at 2,000 people who will be working, apart from the volunteers."

The group of volunteers consists of 1,500 people, a group that helps with everything and is about the same size as last year. "It is largely the same group as last year. The people were again at the front this year to contribute to this event."