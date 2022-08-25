Scientists will extensively map the emissions of greenhouse gases and substances that pollute the air in Rotterdam in the coming weeks. The researchers’ goal is to improve measurement methods so that the achievement of climate targets can be better tracked.

The scientists from Wageningen University & Research will use fixed measuring stations, two measuring aircrafts, cars with measuring equipment, a trailer, and bicycles. They’ll also take measurements from space with satellites.

The researchers hope to take the measurement methods to a higher level. It is an initiative of the Ruisdael Observatory, a scientific consortium that includes the RIVM, KNMI, and various universities. “Rotterdam is an interesting research case because of the wide variety of sources,” they explained.

“To be sure that planned emission reductions are actually achieved - and not just on paper - it is important to be able to test the calculations with independent measurements,” WUR explained. Right now is an exciting period to do this study because “many activities start again after the relatively quiet holiday period.” The scientists hope to see the effects of this reflected in their measurements.