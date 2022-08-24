The authorities in Colombia are investigating the deaths of two Dutch tourists. The couple died earlier this week after going to a hospital with stomach aches. They had been staying in the Colombian city of Cartagena.

Colombian media identified the tourists as a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man. The couple arrived in Cartagena over the weekend and were staying at a hostel, Infobae reported. On Monday, they went to a doctor for medicine for stomach aches. A few hours later, they were admitted to the Medihelp Clinic in the city.

The woman died on Monday night and the man on Tuesday morning. According to Parool, the local authorities suspect food poisoning but will do autopsies on their bodies to determine the cause of death.

Javier Hernandez, a doctor at the clinic, told a local radio station that the clinic gave the Dutch tourists the best possible care, but their condition deteriorated quickly.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to NU.nl that a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from Amsterdam died in Colombia. The Ministry informed their family and will support them where needed.