The CDA stuck to party leader Wokpe Hoekstra’s statements that the Cabinet’s goals of reducing nitrogen emissions by half by 2030 are “not sacred” to the party, parliamentary faction chairman Pieter Heerma said in a debate on Tuesday. By letting go of the deadline “in some place,” he wants to break the impasse between the government and farmers. GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver accused the CDA of creating a Cabinet crisis with this backpedaling. PVV leader Geert Wilders said the Christian Democrats are just trying to regain some ground in the polls.

According to Heerma, the government must abandon the deadline “in some places” for the discussions between those involved in the nitrogen crisis, led by mediator Johan Remkes, to succeed. “Not to stop the transition, but to get it back on track.” “In many places, that 50 percent nitrogen reduction can actually be achieved by 2030.” But given the great resistance to the Cabinet’s plans, he wants to break the “impasse.”

“You are threatening a Cabinet crisis. That is really irresponsible,” said GroenLinks leader Klaver in response to Heerma’s support for Hoekstra’s statements. In an interview with AD last week, the Deputy Prime Minister seemed to distance the CDA from the agreements made in the coalition negotiations. The opposition parties plan to file motions to force the Cabinet to provide clarity. GroenLinks will file a motion to keep 2030 as the deadline, and pro-farmers party BBB will submit a motion to drop the deadline.

Several opposition parties wanted to know whether the CDA would leave the Cabinet if the other coalition parties stuck to the nitrogen targets set for 2030. Wilders (PVV) said that Hoekstra and Heerma have made “a promise to the farmers.” “The farmers of the Netherlands now want to know whether you just said something on the stage to score points, to make up for the lost polls, or whether you really have a heart for the farmers.” Heerma did not want to explicitly say anything on that point yet, saying he awaits the results of Remkes’ consultations.

Klaver (GroenLinks) had little patience for Heerma’s wait-and-see attitude. “The CDA is extending the recess with a new responsibility holiday.”

Wilders wanted Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag (D66) also to attend the debate on Hoekstra’s statements on Tuesday, but she had to call in sick. “I am sorry I cannot participate in the debate today. This morning I became unwell and went to the hospital. I hope to resume work soon,” Kaag said on Twitter.

The PVV, among others, argued for the debate to be postponed because of Kaag’s absence. According to Wilders, Kaag’s presence is of great importance because, after Hoekstra’s interview, she allegedly said she no longer had confidence in the CDA leader.