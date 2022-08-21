Police are investigating the possible harassment of a press photographer in Woerden on Sunday morning. This happened while the photographer was at the scene of another incident, in which a man from Utrecht fell into a ditch, according to the police.

The photographer said he was hounded by bystanders, who made it "impossible" for him to do his job, the police report. The attacks happened as police were responding to a report of a "possibly confused" person who had fallen into water in the Lekoord area around 1 p.m.

The person who fell in the water was a 23-year-old man from Utrecht, whom the police were able to remove from the water. According to the police, the individuals who harassed the press photographer could also have been "directly involved" in the incident, and not just bystanders.

Police have spoken to the photographer, as well as the Netherlands Association of Journalists.