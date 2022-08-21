Ecuadorian police intercepted a 3,500 kilograms of cocaine on its way to the Netherlands and other destinations on Friday, according to the NOS. Hidden in trucks among bunches of bananas, boxes totaling 1,213 kilograms of cocaine were ready to be shipped off to the port of Rotterdam, according to Ecuadorian news site Extra.

Police were inspecting bananas for export when sniffer dogs found cocaine in two separate trucks on the same day. In one truck, which was apprehended on the way to the port city Guayaquil, a truck with 92 boxes of cocaine was found. In the boxes, there were 2,300 packages of cocaine weighing one kilogram each.

In the same region, police also inspected a second truck with a shipment meant for Rotterdam. There, they found 1,218 packages of cocaine in 87 boxes, according to the NOS.

Police have made an arrest in connection to both shipments of cocaine.