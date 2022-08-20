A woman was killed in a stabbing in Arnhem on Thursday evening, likely while two children were in the apartment. A male suspect has been arrested.

Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. on the Tuinstraat in Arnhem, where the stabbing had taken place. They arrested the suspect immediately afterward. The stabbing was "in the relational sphere," according to the police. "That makes us very reluctant to share details," the Arnhem police said in a tweet on Thursday.

Neighbors said they heard children screaming shortly before the police came. "At first we thought that the children were being punished," a local resident told Omroep Gelderland. According to those living nearby, there were two young teenagers living in the house.

The suspect is a middle-aged man whom a few neighbors had occasionally greeted in the morning, they told De Gelderlander. He appeared "very calm" when arrested, witnesses told Omroep Gelderland.

Police are still investigating the stabbing and have set up a PD-unit at the scene of the crime.