Housing corporations appealed to the Cabinet to implement a once-off rent reduction for low-income households sooner than planned. They want this once-off reduction to take effect next year instead of in 2024, said the umbrella organization for housing corporations Aedes. The measure can help to improve tenants’ purchasing power.

The corporations previously agreed with the Cabinet that they’d achieve a rent reduction for the tenants who need it most in 2024, Aedes chairman Martin van Rijn explained. “But tenants are already getting into trouble because of expensive groceries and a high energy bill. Waiting a year longer is not appropriate.”

The rent reduction measure is part of a broader package of measures to keep social rental housing affordable. On average, this will reduce the rents of low-income families by 57 euros, Aedes estimates.

Van Rijn added that the Cabinet must ensure tenants benefit fully from the intervention. There is a risk that their housing allowance would decrease because the rent is adjusted. That could mean tenants only keep 20 euros of the 57 euros rent reduction, which is not the intention, the Aedes chairman said. “After all, the measure is intended for their purchasing power.”