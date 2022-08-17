United Dance Company owner Brian Bout was recently arrested in Spain on suspicion of rape. In a statement released on Wednesday, he firmly denied the allegations against him.

"It is correct that I was arrested in Spain earlier this year, but in the criminal procedure that was initiated as a result of the allegations, in which both versions of the story were heard I was released by the Spanish judge," Bout wrote in a statement. "However, I denied, and still deny these woman’s allegations," said Bout.

The 52-year-old Spanish woman who accused Bout published a post on Instagram saying that she was raped in her home in Madrid by Bout, the organizer of Dance Valley, Dutch Valley, and other events. The woman also said that he was held in custody in Spain until a few weeks ago.

The woman, Carol Sepúlveda, wrote on Instagram that the rape happened on 10 April. He walked to her apartment after a night in a bar, because he wanted to see a piece of art in her home that the two had been talking about, Sepúlveda claimed. "He pushed me inside and brutally raped me," she wrote, adding that she had recently undergone surgery to remove a cervical tumor before the alleged attack.

She continued, saying, "after a lot of NO, a lot of barking from my dog, he left. He told me he was going to kill me if I talked." In the post, she also wrote, "After he raped me he went back to his hotel room as if nothing happened."

Bout said he is looking forward to the outcome of the criminal proceedings "with confidence" and will refrain from commenting further. According to Sepúlveda, Bout is indeed currently on the street, but he has been released on bail pending trial.

She said she went public with the story precisely because he is free. "Because if someone kills me, at least I want my family and you to know who did it." She closed her post by saying, "And because in the electronic music industry there is NO SPACE for men like this, much less in positions of power."