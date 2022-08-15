Homeless shelters across the Netherlands often have to send young people away because they simply do not have enough space, NOS reports based on figures requested from dozens of reception centers across the country.

Last year, the Netherlands counted 32,000 homeless people, including thousands of young people, according to Statistics Netherlands. The actual number is likely higher as the figures don’t include homeless children - which fall under the responsibility of Youth Care - homeless people over 65, and undocumented migrants.

“We notice that more people rely on the shelters than we have space,” Rina Beers of homeless shelters’ association Valente said to NOS. Kwintes, an organization that manages several shelters across the country, also often has to send people away. A shelter in Noord-Brabant said its waiting list is currently up to six weeks. The shelter said it used to get calls asking for space for a young person two to three times per week in previous years. That has now tripled.

Until age 18, Youth Care ensures that children and teenagers have a place to stay. But at 18 and up, you have to figure it out on your own. “It makes it a lot more difficult. Many young people don’t know where to go,” Beers of Valente said to the broadcaster.

The Salvation Army would like more guidance for young people in need, a spokesperson said. “You get into trouble faster when you’re young and don’t know where to go. Building up debt and dealing with addictions are just around the corner, and getting your life back on track becomes very difficult.”