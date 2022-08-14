The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) searched in vain on Saturday for spots for asylum seekers at Ter Apel application center to sleep. As a result, at least 200 asylum seekers had to sleep outside, according to Nu.nl.

The COA attempted to find housing for the asylum seekers all day on Saturday, speaking with municipalities and security regions. However, the agency gave up in the evening as it became apparent that there were "no places." A spokesperson told Nu.nl that the search would resume on Sunday.

"Everyone is doing their best, but we just don't have room anymore," the spokesperson said.

The application center is overcrowded and understaffed as the Netherlands faces a reception crisis. Once people are granted asylum, there is often nowhere for them to stay. In June, the Red Cross temporarily placed tents at the center after it ran out of beds, calling the situation unsustainable.

A second application center in the village of Bant is underway. The Red Cross said the Netherlands can "no longer wait" for the second center.