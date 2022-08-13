An assessment committee intended to aid in the return of looted art and cultural objects to former colonies has not been established more than a year and a half after it was first announced. Some experts fear the government's commitment to return stolen art has stalled, according to the AD.

Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) said the committee would probably be established some time in the fall, but that it would be for an "indefinite period." In early 2021, the outgoing Cabinet promised to return looted cultural objects to former colonies from which they were stolen. For example, museums in the Netherlands have at least 114 objects stolen from Benin, according to the AD. There is also a lot of looted art from Indonesia, especially Buddhist and Hindu statues and weapons.

"It is painful that it takes so long for the commission to be established," said Jos van Beurden, an independent expert on restitution of colonial heritage. He debunked the idea that museums in the Netherlands would lose most of their art –– instead, returning stolen art usually means the title is transferred to the country of origin, he said. In this case, art can still be loaned between museums.

There are hundreds of thousands of stolen objects in Dutch museums, including flags, ceremonial weapons and even human remains, according to the AD. Most of the objects were captured when Suriname and Indonesia were Dutch colonies. Fewer items were taken from Suriname, Van Beurden told the AD.