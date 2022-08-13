Two women were injured Friday evening when glass from a Ferris wheel gondola crashed rained down on them in Zandvoort. Four men were arrested in the incident, police said on Saturday, though it is not clear if the glass was thrown down from the Ferris wheel on purpose.

It happened at about 10:10 p.m. near Badhuisplein. The glass fell from the gondola car, wounding the arms of the two 33-year-olds. The two victims, from Amsterdam and Haarlem, were taken to an area hospital and treated for their injuries.

Several young men were seen in the Ferris wheel cafe at that time. “Shortly after the glass incident, one of the victims’ friends tried to take photos of the men with her phone. Her phone was forcibly taken away by the suspects. The phone was found on the street later that evening,” police said.

Witness statements led police officers to four individuals, who were taken into custody. Three of the male suspects are from Amsterdam, including a 24-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old boy. The fourth person is a 19-year-old from Hoofddorp.

Police said they were actively searching for witnesses to the incident. They asked people who saw anything unusual in that area to contact them about the assault.