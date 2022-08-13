More than 2.2 million passengers traveled through Brussels Airport in July, a monthly record since the start of the coronavirus crisis. A portion of the growth in the number of people who traveled via the Belgian airport is related to the increased number of bookings by Dutch travellers. They were hoping to avoid the crowds at Dutch airports.

The relocation of flights from the Netherlands to Brussels Airport also had a positive effect on the passenger figures. Travel organizations previously indicated that foreign airports in addition to regional Dutch airports were popular with customers. For example, Sunweb noticed in May an increase in the popularity of Brussels Airport.

With the 2.2 million passengers transported, the airport registered a total number equivalent to 81 percent of the number of travellers transported in July 2019. Brussels Airport said it was the highest monthly total since the March 2020 start of the coronavirus crisis.

An average of 151 passengers travelled per flight that moved through the Brussels Airport in July. According to the airport, this is also a record. In July 2019, an average of 137 passengers traveled by plane via Brussels Airport.

The increase is due to larger aircraft and better flight utilization.