The police are looking for a motorist who hit a German woman on the Brouwersdam near Scharendijke last night, but then drove away. It was very busy on the Brouwersdam at that time, around 12:45 a.m., with people leaving from the Beachboom festival.

The woman who was hit, a 40-year-old German, was briefly unconscious due to the collision, the police reported on Sunday. She was taken to a hospital, treated and has since left.

The police hope that people who saw it happen will come forward and that the black car involved will be found. Presumably it has damage to the right front. "Of course, the driver of the black car is also more than welcome to report to the police."

The Brouwersdam is located between the provinces of Zuid-Holland and Zeeland.