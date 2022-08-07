A flag with a swastika on it was hung on a bridge over the A1 near Stroe near burning car tires on Saturday evening, according to De Gelderlander. Several blazing hay bales were also found along the A15.

The flag was spotted at 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to RTL Nieuws. East Netherlands police told De Telegraaf that it is the first time they had encountered such a flag, which is an offense in the Netherlands. They have not made any arrests yet, but are "very attentive" to the case, a spokesperson told RTL Nieuws.

Eight hay bales were also found on fire at 10 p.m. on Saturday along the A15 near the Ochten and Dodewaard exits, De Gelderlander reported. It was the third time in 24 hours that the area saw such a fire.

Police have not said whether the incidents are related to the farmers' protests, which many say have become increasingly threatening in recent days. Many farmers' groups called Friday's discussion about the government's nitrogen emissions plan between the Cabinet and members of the agricultural sector "disappointing" and pledged tougher protests in the coming weeks.