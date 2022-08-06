Police are investigating a boat that sank on the Lek near Ameide in Utrecht on Friday. One of the boat's occupants remained missing after the incident, and May have been trapped on the vessel when it slipped underwater. A body was discovered during the search operation on Saturday, but the remains were not immediately identified.

A police spokesperson told ANP it could be the remains of the missing woman, but no conclusive information was available.

If the missing woman had not been found during the investigation, the police will take the necessary steps to find her. They have not publicly identified who the woman is.

The missing woman was the only one of the boat's passengers who did not make it to shore after the boat was run over by a larger vessel around 7 p.m. on Friday. Four other people were rescued by emergency services. Their condition is unknown.

Emergency services are now searching for the fifth passenger. After an underwater search of the boat was unsuccessful, it was towed to shore by divers to be more easily investigated, according to RTL Nieuws.

Searchers looked for the missing woman until 10:30 p.m. last night, when it was deemed too dark to continue searching.