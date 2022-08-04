The extra inspectors Schiphol hired to enforce the don’t arrive more than four hours before departure rule are extremely busy. Schiphol asked travelers to arrive no earlier for their flight to help manage the crowds. But travelers still come earlier.

“It helps enormously if everyone would adhere to the rule,” a spokesperson said. “You still notice, especially at night and early in the morning, that people come much too early. I imagine you want to be on the safe side when you see long lines on the news. That is understandable. But we continue to emphasize not to come too early.”

At the end of July, Schiphol intensified its ticket checks. The airport hired external people to check when travelers’ flights depart. People who violate the four-hour rule are asked to wait at Schiphol Plaza.

Schiphol can’t say how long the four-hour rule will remain in force. “We are continuously evaluating the process,” said the spokesperson. “Our measurements show that for the time being, it really helps if people stick to that four hours. If we see that a different time is needed, we will do that.”

On Thursday morning, departing travelers had to queue outside briefly, mainly in front of departure hall 1, said the spokesperson. By now, the lines are inside, and they are moving well. The arrivals hall is crowded, however, as the first travelers coming back from summer vacation queue at passport control.