An 8-year-old Dutch girl drowned in a swimming pool at a campsite on the French west coast this weekend. Her hair became tangled in the water treatment installation, NU.nl reports.

A bystander and the lifeguard pulled the child out of the water and tried to resuscitate her. A team of specialists, flown in by helicopter from Nantes 77 kilometers to the north, took over attempts to save the child’s life. But it was to no avail. She died at the scene.

The accident happened in the munciipality of Les Sables-d’Olonne. Authorities in the area are investigating how the accident could have happened.