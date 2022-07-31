After a collision with another car in Almkerk in Noord-Brabant, a 28-year-old man took off on foot on Saturday evening, despite a head injury. Police found the man two hours later and discovered he had drunk too much alcohol.

The motorist had failed to yield to a 32-year-old driver from Babyloniënbroek at an intersection. The cars collided with each other. The 28-year-old man from Wijk en Aalburg ended up with his car in the ditch. He crawled out and talked to the other party, who had already called the emergency services. The injured man did not wait for emergency services to arrive, however, and instead disappeared into the bushes.

A search with a dog and a helicopter turned up nothing. However, a man with a head wound was later spotted in nearby Dussen. He was arrested there.