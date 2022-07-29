The beach in Ouddorp in Zuid-Holland won the title of the cleanest beach in the Netherlands, which was announced at the award ceremony of the annual beach elections on Thursday. “Winning the national title is the crowning achievement of our work. We have beautiful beaches in our municipality, and we would like to keep it that way,” said alderman Berend Jan Bruggeman of the municipality Goeree-Overflakkee, to which Ouddorp belongs.

Ouddorp also won the prize in 2018. The beach has also been voted the cleanest beach in Zuid-Holland several times.

Bruggeman expressed his thanks to volunteers who pick up litter and the municipality’s employees “who ensure that a beach looks tip-top after a hot summer day. Thanks also to all beach guests who - as it should be - clean up their waste.”

Pavilion Sjoerd on Ameland was named the Best Pavillion of 2022. The elections are organized by Strand Nederland and Rijkswaterstaat, supported by hospitality association KHN and tourism board NBTC, among others.