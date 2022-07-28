Farmer Floor de Jong will not be punished for cutting down a hundred pollard willow trees in Krimpenerwaard as part of a protest against the government's nitrogen policy. The municipality and environmental services investigated and found that he had not violated any municipal rules, Omroep West reports.

The municipality looked at whether De Jong needed a logging permit, endangered protected birds or animals, or violated the Nature Conservation Act. On all three points, the answer was “no.” The fact that willows were on De Jong’s own land played a significant role.

The municipality will, therefore, not take action against the farmer. De Jong told Omroep West that this was “pleasant news.”

With the help of other farmers, the angry farmer cut down 100 pollard willows in Bergambacht to symbolize how he feels the government wants to destroy farmers with its nitrogen policy. The action was met with furious reactions from all over the country.



