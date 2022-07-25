Russia is investigating one or more Dutch mercenaries in Ukraine, according to an interview with the head of the Russian Federation’s investigation committee.

No details were disclosed, so it is unclear how many Dutch are involved, among other things. The head of the committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, told the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta only that it is investigating Dutch, British, American, Canadian, and Georgian citizens for mercenary activities.

Bastrykin also said Russia wants to try over 200 Ukrainians for crimes against humanity before a yet-to-be-established international tribunal. Bolivia, Iran, and Syria, among others, have shown interest in participating in the tribunal, he said.

Earlier this year, pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine sentenced two Britons and a Moroccan to death. The men were convicted for working as mercenaries in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and seeking to take control in the area. They filed an appeal.

It is not clear how many Netherlands residents are fighting with the Ukrainian army in Ukraine. When the start of the war broke out on February 24, Kyiv called on foreign volunteers to report to Ukrainian embassies in their country. According to Ukraine, thousands of people responded.